Congress failed to keep up job promise in 2003, says Anurag Thakur
Gujarat Congress MLA resigns ahead of polls, third to quit in two days

Bhavesh Katara went to the residence of Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya on Wednesday night and submitted his resignation to her

Topics
Gujarat | Indian National Congress | Gujarat elections

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

Congress MLA from Jhalod in Gujarat's Dahod district Bhavesh Katara has resigned as the legislator, ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections.

He is the third Congress MLA to resign in the last two days after Mohansinh Rathwa and Bhagwan Barad.

Katara went to the residence of Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya on Wednesday night and submitted his resignation to her, an official statement said.

His resignation comes at a time when the BJP is finalising candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Katara is likely to join the BJP on Thursday.

Earlier, Rathwa and Barad also joined the saffron party after resigning from the Congress party and as MLAs.

Gujarat elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, and counting of votes will be held on December 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 09:23 IST

