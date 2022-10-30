Telangana MLA poaching: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand

Bureau (ACB) special court Judge on Sunday sent the three accused in the MLA poaching case to 14 days of judicial custody to Chanchalguda jail.

The Cyberabad Police produced the three accused in the TRS MLAs poaching case in front of the Judge of ACB court following the High court's orders.

Earlier on October 29, High Court ordered the three accused in the MLA poaching case to surrender before the police for further investigation.

The High Court heard the plea by Cyberabad Police seeking the arrest and remand of the three accused in the Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs poaching case.

HC's order came after Bureau (ACB) court had rejected the remand request of the three accused in the case. Cyberabad Police had moved to the HC challenging the ACB court order.

The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar, and Simhayaji Swamyat from a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP.

Police released all the three accused in the TRS MLA poaching case on Thursday following orders of the ACB court.

Notably, TRS had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to poach the MLAs by luring them with money and contracts.

Following a complaint by TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.

In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderbad from Delhi, and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP.

According to the FIR, MLA Rohith Reddy also alleged that they were threatened that criminal cases will be foisted against him and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they did not join the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP has moved to the Telangana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations.

Moreover, Union Minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy refuted the TRS MLAs' poaching allegations and said it shows the fear the TRS is looming under and demanded the probe be conducted by sitting High Court judges.

