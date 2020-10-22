Guwahati soul of Assam, steps being taken to make it nerve centre: CM

-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda
Sonowal on Thursday said his government, since coming to power, has been assiduously working to usher in good governance in the state, with focus on timely completion and maintenance of development projects.
The chief minister, after inaugurating a flyover here, said Guwahati is the "soul of the state" and various steps for its rapid infrastructural development have been initiated for its fast emergence as the "nerve centre" of South East Asia.
He also suggested colour uniformity for all buildings in the city to give it a "distinct identity" and urged Public Works Department (PWD) minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Guwahati Development Department Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharjya to deliberate on the suggestion.
Sonowal congratulated the PWD for completing the construction of Ganeshguri flyover here in record 19 months and said this was an example of good governance in the state.
The department has constructeda 425.50-meter-long flyover under the state-owned Priority Development Fund for the year 2018-19 with a financial outlay of Rs 58.74 crore.
Sarma, on the occasion, said altogether sixteen flyovers are currently being constructed in different parts of the state.
He also said that around 30 percent work for Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge has been completed, while nine foot-bridges fitted with elevators, which are under construction, would be dedicated to the people of Assam between December and February.
The state health department would soon build a new medical college in the city by merging campuses of two hospitals, Sarma added.
