Haryana by-polls 2022: BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur constituency seat

-
ALSO READ
Countdown to Khattar govt's defeat will begin from Adampur: Bhupinder Hooda
Haryana government would make Backward Classes Commission afresh: Khattar
Congress's Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns as MLA, set to join BJP on Thursday
Will guarantee jobs to Agniveers from Haryana post 4-year stint: CM Khattar
Haryana's Adampur assembly in Hisar clocks 76.45% poll turnout: EC
-
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhavya Bishnoi has won the Adampur seat in Haryana on Sunday.
Bishnoi is the son of BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who had vacated the seat after resigning from Congress to join the BJP in August.
"It is a victory of the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of the working of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, of the trust of Adampur in Chaudhary Bhajan Lal family," father of Bhavya Bishnoi said.
He further expressed gratitude to the Adampur people for trusting them.
"I thank the people of Adampur as they trusted us once again," he added.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has thanked the people for the "grand victory" of the BJP in Adampur.
"I express my gratitude to the people for providing a 'grand' victory by blooming lotus in Adampur," CM Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted in Hindi.
https://twitter.com/mlkhattar/status/1589168933739061253
Haryana's Adampur seat--which is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi-- had witnessed the contest between BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Bhavya Bishnoi won the Adampur assembly seat with as many as 67,376 votes, while the Congress-fielded Jai Prakash received 51,662 votes.
Meanwhile, the Indian National Lok Dal-picked candidate, who has also been a Congress rebel, Kurda Ram Nambardar garnered 5,241 and Aam Aadmi Party's Satinder Singh received 3413 votes.
Amid tight security arrangements, the counting of the votes for Adampur seat in Haryana began around 8 am on Sunday morning.
This poll was necessitated after the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal-- Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is also the father of Bhavya Bishnoi-- resigned from the post and decided to switch sides from Congress to BJP in August this year.
Earlier in the day, Bhavya Bishnoi had said that the polls were about the "victory margin". He also exuded confidence that Adampur would be celebrating Diwali soon.
"This poll was not about winning or losing, but about the victory margin. With the blessings I've received from my Adampur family since the beginning, I am confident that people will once again celebrate Diwali within a few hours," Bhavya Bishnoi had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 16:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU