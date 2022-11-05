Congress halted India's progress, confusing voters to be in power: Nadda

chief J P Nadda alleged that the has contributed a lot in halting the nation's development and has focussed only on how to remain in power by confusing voters.

He also claimed that the people of Himachal Pradesh have made up their minds to "break the tradition and re-elect a double-engine government of the to ensure speedy development" of the hill state.

Nadda addressed three poll meetings in Behna Jattan, Nova Rajpura and Potwarkhana Kotla in Bilaspur, his home district, and in Charughat Chhakoh in favour of candidates.

"The has contributed a lot in halting the country's development. It never tried to do on the real issues and managed to confuse people and win elections by any means to continue being in power," he told the voters.

The BJP president claimed that is again trying to confuse the voters.

"I have not come here to make the BJP win but to ensure that you protect your rights in this election," he said, urging people to vote for the BJP to protect their rights.

"People have made up their mind to change the tradition this time and re-elect a double-engine government," Nadda said, alleging the Congress made false promises and showed lofty dreams to people.

It is the BJP which does what it promises, its president said



The BJP works for the welfare of all sections of society whereas the Congress works only for the benefit of one family, he alleged.

"Our fundamental rule is 'sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas' and the Congress' mantra is corruption and commission," Nadda told a gathering.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the tradition of in the country which no one has ever done, he said, adding Modi has stood with Himachal Pradesh whenever it was required.

Prime ministers of Congress governments have not visited Himachal in 60 years as much as PM Modi has visited in eight years, the BJP chief claimed.

"Have you ever seen the prime minister go on a holiday? He says he is the 'pradhan sevak' and never said he is prime minister," Nadda said.

Nadda claimed the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government did not acquire land for the proposed rail line till Leh even though it was crucial for security. This work has started under Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, he said.

Highlighting the developmental works initiated in the last five years in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP president said Modi-led Centre restored the special category status of Himachal Pradesh.

Bilaspur has got AIIMS, six medical colleges and a hydro-engineering college. Una has got a bulk-drug park. A medical devices park is coming up in Nalagarh and the Vande Bharat train has also come to Himachal Pradesh, Nadda said.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12 and the results will be out on December 8.

