'PM undermining basis of constituency-based parliamentary democracy'

As Meghalaya, Nagaland head for elections, there is unrest in the air
Business Standard

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "undermining" the basis of a constituency-based parliamentary democracy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "undermining" the basis of a constituency-based parliamentary democracy and claimed that a presidential form of government which the RSS wants to usher will entrench "majoritarianism".

His attack came over Modi's remarks at a poll rally in Himachal Pradesh's Solan where he exhorted people to support the "lotus" (BJP's election symbol), saying their votes to it will be their "blessings" to him and that they should keep in mind not the candidates but "kamal ka phool".

"Hon'ble PM said that the voters need not remember the name of the candidate in the constituency. Hon'ble PM also said 'vote for the lotus, it is a vote for Modi'," Chidambaram said.

"Having shunned Parliamentary debates and press conferences, the Hon'ble PM is now undermining the very basis of a constituency-based Parliamentary democracy," the former Union minister alleged on Twitter.

"We know that the RSS and its bhakts have nursed for a long time the desire to usher in a Presidential form of government," Chidambaram said.

A presidential form of government will entrench "majoritarianism" in the country and pluralism will be killed, he said.

Addressing a rally in Solan, Modi had said people don't need to keep in mind who is the candidate.

"You only remember lotus. I have come to you with lotus. When you go to vote and see lotus, you should know that the BJP and Modi have come to you. Your every vote to lotus, will be your blessings to Modi," he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 12:42 IST

