Yogi Adityanath to reach Delhi to discuss poll strategy with Nadda, Shah

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda today
UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda tomorrow
BJP chief J P Nadda to meet UP party MPs to discuss poll preparedness
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to reach national capital on Thursday evening to meet BJP central leadership.
Sources said that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is likely to meet BJP chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss party's poll preparedness in the state. It is learnt that Uttar Pradesh BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh and state unit general secretary Sunil Bansal have reached the national capital.
Sources said that BJP poll preparedness for next year's assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be the main agenda of the meeting.
"Chief Minister Adityanath is likely to discuss poll preparation and upcoming programs till the election with Nadda and Shah," sources said.
It is also learnt that public response to the ongoing 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra' will also be discussed.
Newly inducted ministers of the union cabinet are seeking blessings from people during 'Jan Ashirvad Yatra'. And with an eye on next year's assembly polls, seven ministers from Uttar Pradesh are inducted in the union cabinet. Of the newly inducted ministers from UP, except Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal all are from the BJP.
"Public response collected during the Yatra of union ministers in the state will be discussed to understand the situation on the ground. During the yatra, ministers interacted with people and collected their feedback," a party leader said.
During the course of yatra union ministers have visited places of religious importance, addressed public meetings, oversaw the implementation of centrally sponsored programmes and vaccination drives, and they have interacted with people.
This is the third visit of Yogi Adityanath to Delhi since June. Amid speculation of a change of guard in Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath visited the national capital for two days and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda and Shah. Last month during the monsoon session of parliament, he was present in the Nadda meeting with MPs from the state.
--IANS
ssb/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU