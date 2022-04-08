Himachal CM rejects Manish Sisodia's claim of leadership change in state

-
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday dismissed claims of Aam Admi Party leader Manish Sisodia about leadership change in the state and said the party will not take any such decision on AAP's suggestion.
"I reject it outrightly. Party will not decide this on their suggestion," Thakur said.
He said there was "no space" for AAP in Himachal Pradesh and noted that a "small programme" by BJP in his constituency had four times more people than in the event attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Referring to upcoming visit of BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to the state, Jairam Thakur said that as party chief Nadda has played a crucial role in the party's "historic win in four assembly elections in the country". "The state is all set to welcome him," he said.
Nadda will be on a three-day tour to Himachal Pradesh from April 9 to 11. The state will go to the polls later this year.
Sisodia had said at a press conference on Thursday that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "wants to replace Jai Ram Thakur and make Anurag Thakur the Chief Minister in Himachal Pradesh."
He said that people of the state want to give chance to AAP.
Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow in Mandi on Wednesday.
