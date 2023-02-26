JUST IN
I pray to God that you come out of jail soon: Kejriwal to Sisodia

"If I will spend a few months in jail, I don't care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He (Bhagat Singh) even chose to be hanged," Sisodia tweeted

Arvind Kejriwal | Manish Sisodia | CBI

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that the "whole party will welcome Sisodia when he comes out of jail".

 

"I pray to God that you come out of jail soon, we will be eagerly waiting for you. We the parents, children and Delhities," a line from Arvind Kejriwal's tweet read.

Sisodia had earlier tweeted that he was going to join the probe of the CBI once again, and will fully cooperate with the agency.

"If I will spend a few months in jail, I don't care. We are followers of Bhagat Singh. He (Bhagat Singh) even chose to be hanged," Sisodia tweeted.

Reacting to his tweet, Kejriwal replied that they will be waiting for his release from jail.

"God is with you Manish. The wishes of lakhs of children and parents are with you. If you are going to jail for society and country, it will be a proud moment. You come out of jail, we will be waiting for you," Kejriwal tweeted.

Sisodia said that he would first go to Rajghat for the prayer and then he will head towards the CBI's headquarters in Lodhi Colony.

First Published: Sun, February 26 2023. 12:38 IST

