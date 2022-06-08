Increase in MSP of kharif crops will empower farmers: PM Narendra Modi

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Union Cabinet decision to increase the minimum support price for kharif crops will empower crores of farmers.
The government has taken an important decision in the interest of farmers, he said in a tweet.
The Centre on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price for kharif crops by 4-9 per cent for the 2022-23 crop year, with paddy MSP being raised by Rs 100 to Rs 2,040 per quintal, a move aimed at encouraging farmers to bring more area under cultivation and boost their income.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by PM Modi, approved the increase in MSPs for all 14 kharif (summer) crops for 2022-23 crop year.
