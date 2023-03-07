Inflation not bothering BJP as big industrialists belong to them: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, alleging that does not bother the because the big industrialists of the country are in league with the saffron party.

The SP chief made the statement when he reached Amethi to attend the wedding of the daughter of former minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati on Sunday.

While talking to the media, the SP chief lashed out at the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government in UP and said, "Unemployment has increased in this government. It does not matter to the why is rising because the big industrialists of the country belong to them (BJP)."

"LIC has lost its money, State Bank has lost its money. Today, citizens want to know if legal actions will be taken against the accused," questioned the SP chief.

Targeting Amethi BJP MP Smriti Irani, he said, "There was a time when the price of the gas cylinders was high, she protested by placing a cylinder on her head, but today the is increasing, so she is calm, the country is not saying anything."

"They had claimed to give free cylinders on festivals but nothing has been done. What is the cost of sugar in the market? They have destroyed the farmers. Nothing has been done for them. Unemployment is rampant. What is the government doing? In 2024, BJP will be taught a lesson," he added.

Accusing the BJP of not understanding the constitution, he said, "The state should run according to law and constitution, but this government is not working on the constitution of Baba Saheb. BJP does not know what is Samajwad. The BJP has its own constitution."

"I ask the Chief Minister to release the list of mafias of every district. Who has stopped the CM from releasing the details of the top ten? I request everyone to protect democracy and not get swayed away by the Chief Minister's words," he added.

Targeting the state government over the budget, Yadav said, "The CM does not want to spend money. This is the reason why roads are not being made. The public should get good roads. They do not want the public to have good roads.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)