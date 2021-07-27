K'taka: Arun Singh reaches Yediyurappa's residence for discussions

-
ALSO READ
BJP may announce Karnataka CM candidate in 2 days, say sources
Yediyurappa: BJP's seasoned neta relents, but too early to write him off
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
No move to seek Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's resignation: Pralhad Joshi
'Will quit if asked': Karnataka CM's fate to be sealed on July 25
-
BJP's Karnataka state in-charge Arun Singh, along with state party chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, reached the residence of outgoing Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday to hold discussions regarding the selection of his successor.
Sources said that the party leaders are also going to discuss the directions of the high command with him.
Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, and G. Kishen Reddy, who have been named observers for the legislature party meeting on Tuesday evening, and national General Secretary C.T. Ravi are also expected to join them.
Party insiders say that the party is trying to convey the message that Yediyurappa is not sidelined or ignored after his resignation.
The leaders are expected to get Yediyurappa to announce the name of the new Chief Minister in the legislature party meeting.
--IANS
mka/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU