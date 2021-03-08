K'taka: Congress stages walkout during tabling of budget by CM

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Yediyurappa slams Thackeray
Karnataka cabinet reshuffled, portfolios given to seven inductees
Budget session of Karnataka legislature to begin on Thursday
Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protests erupt on border issue
Maha MPs should meet PM on Karnataka border, quota issues: Thackeray
-
The opposition Congress on Monday staged a walkout during the tabling of the budget for 2021-22 by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, claiming that the BJP government in the state had no moral right to continue in power.
"This government carrying a bundle of sins has no moral right to continue in power. So we have decided to protest against the presentation of the budget," former chief minister Siddaramaiah told reporters here.
He charged that the Chief Minister, who holds the Finance portfolio and the Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani were out on bail in a criminal case relating to creation of bogus documents to take back Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) land at Devanahalli in Bengaluru.
Siddaramaiah, who is Leader of the Opposition in the legislative Assembly, also said six other ministers approached the civil court seeking injunction against the telecast or publication of any defamatory material against them by the media following the sex-for-job allegation against the BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi who had to step down as minister.
"After the telecast of Ramesh Jarkiholi (objectionable video clip), these six ministers including Shivaram Hebbar, M B Patil, Dr Sudhakar are in fear. What's their fear? Shouldn't there be some basis behind the fear?" he said.
According to him, there were many more ministers whose objectionable CDs were made.
The Congress stalwart charged that the injunction sought by the ministers was an attack on the freedom of press.
"These ministers had taken oath saying that they would discharge their duties without any fear or favour. When they have gone to court out of fear what moral right do they have to continue in power including the Chief Minister," Siddaramiaah sought to know.
He alleged that the government was steeped in corruption as well.
He said the Congress party would not listen to the budget by an "unethical" government and the members would protest by wearing black badges.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU