Karnataka political leaders blast Thackeray, protests erupt on border issue

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute: Yediyurappa slams Thackeray
LIVE updates: BJP-backed candidates leading in Karnataka panchayat polls
Karnataka coronavirus update: 3,014 fresh infections take tally past 823,000
Karnataka coronavirus update: Over 700,000 recoveries so far, 4,471 new cases
Maha: Preparations in place for gram panchayat polls on January 15
-
Protests erupted in parts of Karnataka on Monday including in the district headquarters city of Belagavi on Monday in a strong condemnation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement on the sensitive border issue.
Political leaders cutting across party lines came down heavily on Thackeray.
"There is no question of giving even an inch of land from Karnataka to Maharashtra.He should give up issuing statements just for political reasons," Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa told reporters on Monday.
"I am pained at Maharashtra Chief Ministers remarks that can disturb the prevailing harmonious atmosphere.I expect Shri Uddhav Thackeray, as a true Indian, to show his commitment and respect to the principles of federalism in letter and spirit," Yediyurappa said in a tweet.
Thackeray said on Sunday his government is committed towards incorporating into the state the areas of Karnataka where Marathi-speaking people are in majority.
This will be the "true tribute" to martyrs of the cause, the Chief Ministers Office (CMO) said in a tweet.
Maharashtra claims Belagavi (earlier called as Belgaum) and some other areas, part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency but currently in Karnataka, on linguistic grounds.
Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, a regional organisation fighting for the merger of Belagavi and some other border areas with Maharashtra, observes January 17 as the 'martyrs day' for those who laid down their lives for the cause in 1956.
"Bringing Karnataka-occupied Marathi-speaking and cultural areas in Maharashtra will be the true tribute to those who accepted martyrdom in the boundary battle.We are united and committed towards it.Respects to the martyrs with this promise," the CMO tweeted.
Maharashtra claims certain areas, including Belagavi, Karwar and Nippani which are part of Karnataka, contending that the majority of population in these areas is Marathi-speaking.
On Monday, pro-Kannada organisations held demonstrations and burnt Thackeray's effigy in parts of the State.
A few pro-Marathi activists led by local units of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti had organised the 'Martyrs Day' in Belagavi on Sunday.
They demanded merger of Belagavi, Karwar, Nippani, Bidar and Bhalki with Maharashtra.
Thackeray's statement came on a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Yediyurappa along with his cabinet colleagues and BJP legislators were present in Belagavi bordering Maharashtra to commemorate the victory of BJP backed village panchayat members in the recent elections.
Yediyurappa added on Monday that the Marathi people have been living in harmony with Kannadigas in Karnataka.
Likewise, Kannadigas living in the border districts of Maharashtra are living in harmony with the Marathi people there.
The Karnataka Chief Minister condemned Thackerays comments saying it can disrupt the peace and harmony among people.
Hitting out at Thackeray, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah tweeted, "Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka.Don't try to instigate us by bringing up the issue which is already resolved."
Cautioning Thackeray not to politicise the issue which is already decided, Siddaramaiah reminded him that he is not just a Shiv Sena activist but also a responsible Chief Minister of a state.
Lashing out at Thackeray, JDS leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said, "Looking at his tweets, it appears like a statement issued by a terrorist."
In his tweets, Kumaraswamy likened Thackeray's statement with Chinese expansionism.
"Uddhav Thackeray's irresponsible statement that 'Karnataka occupied territories will be annexed to Maharashtra' sounds like Chinese expansionism.Such an expansionism will jeopardise the harmony among states formed on the linguistic ground," Kumaraswamy said in statement.
Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and several others condemned Thackeray's statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU