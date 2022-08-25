People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration is intact, says Farooq Abdullah

-
ALSO READ
SC to list pleas against abrogation of Article 370 after summer vacation
No improvement in J&K's security after Article 370 abrogation: NC chief
Farooq Abdullah declines to be joint opposition's presidential candidate
Hizbul chief's son, wife of 'Bitta Karate' among 4 sacked by JK admin
Mehbooba seeks all-party meet to oppose right to vote for non-locals
-
Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) president, Dr. Farooq Abdullah denied on Thursday that there were differences which could lead to the breaking up of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).
Replying to a question about Wednesday's resolution passed by the provincial committee of the NC that said that the party would on its own context all the 90 Assembly seats during the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Abdullah said, "Many would want an end to the PAGD, but the alliance will not be affected.
"Ours is a democratic party and its leaders can pass resolutions, but whatever happens when the elections are declared will depend on the situation at that time.
"People need both patience and tolerance and unless these two things are there, no alliance can succeed".
Responding to the resolution by the provincial committee of the NC, Suhail Bukhari, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spokesman said, "PAGD was conceived for a much larger cause than just an electoral alliance. If some constituent of the alliance has reservations for any kind of electoral alliance, that will not impact our unity for the larger goal."
The PAGD was formed in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 and downgrading of the state into a union territory.
The constituents of the PAGD stand for restoration of Article 370 and statehood for J&K.
One of its constituents, the Congress has, however, demanded the restoration of statehood, but has maintained silence on the restoration of Article 370.
--IANS
sq/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU