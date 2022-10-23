JUST IN
Left could rule Tripura due to backdoor understanding with Congress: BJP
Exit of 5 MLAs jolt for Tripura BJP ahead of assembly polls: Manik Sarkar
BJP brought development to Tripura, other parties unleashed violence: CM
BJP only ideology-based party, Congress lacks particular ideology: Nadda
North East joined the mainstream after BJP came to power, says Amit Shah
Nitish asked me to lead his party, I refused, says Prashant Kishor
21 TMC MLAs in touch with me, claims BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty
RJD chief Lalu Yadav slams Home Minister Shah for attacking Bihar govt
Footballer Bhaichung Bhutia becomes new president of Hamro Sikkim Party
Manipur CM Biren Singh backs Himanta Sarma over demolition of madrasas
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North East
Hefty loss to MCD due to parking fee collection irregularities, alleges AAP
Business Standard

Left could rule Tripura due to backdoor understanding with Congress: BJP

Asserting that BJP will sweep the 2023 assembly polls with a massive mandate, Bhattacharjee said the saffron party doesn't believe in terror tactics but "will not spare those trying to create trouble"

Topics
Tripura | BJP | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

BJP
Representative Image

The BJP on Saturday alleged that the Left Front could rule Tripura for long years because of a "backdoor understanding" with the Congress.

BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said although the two parties dominated Tripura since its statehood in 1972, the saffron party changed the state's "political arithmetic" by winning 36 seats in the 60-member House in the 2018 assembly elections, thus pushing Congress to the margins.

"During elections, CPI(M) used to assert that the Left Front will win 50 seats, while Congress claimed it will return to power. When results were declared, the Left's assertion came true, while leaders of the grand old party went incommunicado," he said at a party programme in Gandacherra in Dhalai district.

"People of the state are well aware of the tricky politics of both the Left and the Congress. The political alignment between the two parties, that are advocating for an alliance among the secular forces, is not new in the state," he said, while urging the party leaders and supporters to "remain alert" about the poll tactics of CPI(M), Congress and the newly floated Tipra Motha.

Asserting that the BJP will sweep the 2023 assembly election with a massive mandate, Bhattacharjee said the saffron party doesn't believe in terror tactics but "will not spare those trying to create trouble".

Bhattacharjee shot back at the opposition's allegations of deterioration in law and order, saying, "The opposition forgets the murders of Left Front minister Bimal Sinha and Sub-divisional Magistrate Sukhram Debbarma that took place during the Left rule. Their families haven't got justice yet."

As many as 1,504 supporters of other parties joined the BJP at the rally.

Rubbishing the BJP state president's allegation as baseless, CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury said, "We don't have any direct or indirect understanding with the Congress. We are calling for all democratic forces to come forward to restore democratic values in the state. We never appealed for an alliance with the Congress."

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Asish Saha said, "The Congress has a long tradition of fight against CPI(M) in Tripura. The BJP was nowhere when we fought the Left in the state."

The Left Front ruled the state for 35 years in two separate terms from 1978-88 and then from 1993-2018. The Congress ruled from 1972-78 and from 1988-93.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tripura

First Published: Sun, October 23 2022. 06:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU