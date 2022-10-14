BJP brought development to Tripura, other parties unleashed violence: CM

Asserting that the BJP-led government in has ushered in many development initiatives since 2018, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday urged people to cast their votes in favour of the in Assembly polls next year "as all other parties have a long history of political violence".

Saha, addressing a rally after inaugurating BJP's Unakoti district office at Kailashahar, claimed that people of the state have only "witnessed killings and attacks" during the 35 years of CPI(M) rule.

"You should also not forget the days of horror during the rule of the Congress-led coalition government in the state, and the waves of terror that the TMC has unleashed in neighbouring West Bengal," the CM stated.

state president Rajib Bhattacharjee, party in-charge of Tripura, Mahesh Sharma, and the party's general secretary (Assam and Tripura, Phanindra Nath Sarma, were among those present at the event.

"The only option for people is the BJP, guided by leaders like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The saffron party, which doesn't believe in terror, has been working for the betterment of the state and its people since it came to power in 2018. All others have a long history of political violence," Saha maintained.

Slamming the TMC for its "terror tactics" in Bengal, the chief minister alleged that at least 100 party leaders and workers were killed in the state, while thousands others were driven out.

"The TMC, after toppling the Communist regime in Bengal, adopted the same terror tactics to rule the state," he said.

Insisting that that the BJP office "was not mere a brick-and-mortar structure", Saha urged party leaders to turn it into a "place of worship and knowledge gathering".

"Unlike the communist party office, where cadres are told to indulge in violence ('danga-bazi'), the BJP office is like a temple, where all sections of people are welcomed to gather and share knowledge," he said.

Emphasising that the prime minister is concerned about Tripura's development, Saha said, Modiji has unveiled a new programme 'Prime Minister Development Initiative for Northeast' and announced the allocation of Rs 6,600 crore for the development of the region.

The CM also criticised CPI(M) leaders for "boycotting" the recent visit of President Droupadi Murmu to the state for a slew of inaugurations.

"The President is without any political colour We had invited CPI(M) legislators to attend programmes hosted in honour of the President, but not a single MLA joined," he added.

