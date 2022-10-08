BJP only ideology-based party, Congress lacks particular ideology: Nadda

JUST IN
Will implement Udaipur Declaration if I win, says Mallikarjun Kharge
The Congress does not have any particular ideology and the BJP is the only ideology-based and national party in India, said BJP president JP Nadda

ANI  General News 

BJP National President J P Nadda addresses intellectuals' meeting in Siwan. Photo: PTI
BJP National President J P Nadda

The Congress does not have any particular ideology and the BJP is the only ideology-based and national party in India, said BJP president JP Nadda at the inauguration of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati which is the newly built BJP office.

Addressing a public meeting in Guwahati, Nadda said that BJP is the only ideology-based and national party in India. He was speaking at the inauguration of the newly-built State BJP office in the Basistha area.

"I congratulate the Assam BJP team on behalf of all party workers over the inauguration of the new BJP Office in the State," he said.

He further said that BJP proposed to set up 512 offices across the country out of which 236 offices have been constructed and 154 offices are under construction.

In the coming days, the BJP will have a grand office in the entire country including Assam and North East, Nadda said.

Spread over 95,000 square feet, the Assam BJP state headquarters- which is the party's biggest office in the northeastern region is expected to be full of all modern amenities.

Hailing PM Modi's tenure, Nadda said, "Under the leadership of Modi, our government has been following the economic model of Antyodaya. That is why, unlike any other political party in the country, BJP works with the motto of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'."

He further said that not only the Medical Institutions but also the connectivity enhanced through developing the National Highways in Assam is leading the way for the North-East to progress.

He called upon the party workers from North East states to utilize this office and contribute towards the holistic development of the region.

"No one had imagined that the institutes like AIIMS and the largest Center for Cancer will ever come to the Northeast, but this all has happened now and people of the state would not have to go to New Delhi for treatments," Nadda said, adding that the party stands at that height because of the people's hard work.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present there along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other BJP leaders.

Amit Shah is on his three-day visit to the state starting from Friday.

As the part of his visit, Amit Shah, along with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday chaired a review meeting over the Assam floods in Guwahati.According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), nearly 8.9 million people in the state have been affected by the flood and landslides that struck Assam this year.

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 17:39 IST

