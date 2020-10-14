Left parties seek sacking of Maharashtra governor over letter to CM

-
ALSO READ
Exercising caution on reopening places of worship: Maharashtra CM
Ganesh Chaturthi: Don't forget social responsibility, says Maharashtra CM
Maharashtra set up adequate Covid-19 treatment facilities: Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra CM orders creation of experts panel over NEP implementation
Don't need your certificate on Hindutva: Thackeray to Maharashtra Governor
-
The Left parties on Wednesday demanded the sacking of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for "insulting"and "violating" the Constitution in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for reopening of places of worship.
Koshyari and Thackeray were engaged in a bitter war of words on Tuesday after the former pushed for reopening of the places of worship in the state, closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and asked the Shiv Sena chief whether he had suddenly turned secular.
Thackeray responded to Koshyari's letter saying he will consider the request, but asserted that he does not need the governor's certificate for "my Hindutva".
"The CPI strongly objects to the remark made by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over secularism. The party feels it is a serious violation of the oath of office he had undertaken while assuming the office. Such a remark is also an insult to our Constitution, the Preamble of which specifically upholds India's commitment to secularism.
"The party urges the President of India, under whose pleasure he is the Governor, to dismiss him as he has proved to be not fit for the post. We express serious concern over the conduct of the governors appointed by the President in states which are under non-BJP elected governments. The party also appeals to the President to ensure that the heads of constitutional bodies pay their undiluted respect to our Constitution," the Communist Party of India (CPI) said in a statement.
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury echoed similar sentiments and said Koshyari should be sacked.
"President of India must recall this Governor appointed by him. Having assumed this high Constitutional office upon oath of affirmation on the Indian Constitution he writes to the democratically elected CM brazenly violating it. This is unacceptable," he said in a tweet.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU