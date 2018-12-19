Lok Sabha adjourned till noon following protests over Cauvery, Rafale

-
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till noon on Wednesday amid sloganeering and protests by members from the AIADMK, the Congress and the TDP over various issues.
While the AIADMK members protested against the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river, those from the Congress demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rafale deal.
The TDP sought to raise issues related to Andhra Pradesh.
As soon as the House met, members from the three parties trooped into the Well, holding placards and later started shouting slogans.
More than 40 members were in the Well.
Some members from the ruling BJP also sought to raise certain issues from their seats.
Little over ten minutes into the Question Hour, where one question and various supplementaries were taken up, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon following vociferous protests.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj were present in the House.
Question Hour in the Lok Sabha has been disrupted for the sixth consecutive day due to protests over various issues. The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 11.
