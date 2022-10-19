Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan performs bhoomipujan of Meghdoot Forest in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed bhoomipujan for the proposed Meghdoot Forest in Ujjain on Tuesday. He came here to review the facilities of Shri Mahakal Lok.

CM Chouhan said that land freed from land mafia would be used for various arrangements of Mahakaleshwar temple and Shri Mahakal Lok. Meghdoot forest would be built on land freed from land mafias. It is being built under the second phase of Shri Mahakal Lok.

The state government has freed the land in the campaign against the mafia. About seven acres of government land freed is worth Rs 69 crore. 187 shops and gardens built by the land mafia were demolished.

Under Meghdoot Forest, an urban forest area will be developed by Ujjain Smart City on this land at a cost of Rs 11.36 crore. There will be a parking arrangement for 650 vehicles and charging facilities for e-vehicles.

In the Meghdoot forest, there will be a beautiful entrance area, greenery area, walkways, along with seating, restaurant and a beautiful environment on the river banks.

To prevent erosion of river banks, 55 different species of saplings will be planted with Miyawaki forestry technique. A stage will also be prepared for yoga.

During the development work of the second phase of Shri Mahakal Lok, the remains of an ancient temple of 11th century Parmar period were found at a depth of 20 feet. CM Chouhan also inspected the remains of the temple. He said that the temple would be reconstructed, adding that with the reconstruction of the temple, the grandeur of the Mahakal temple would increase.

