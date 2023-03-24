JUST IN
Rahul stands disqualified, should not have attended Lok Sabha: Sushil Modi
Oppn holds protest march alleging 'democracy in danger', seeks JPC probe
14 parties move SC over action of probe agencies against Oppn leaders
Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs, defamed Parliament, judiciary: Bhupender Yadav
Security beefed up at Vijay Chowk in Delhi ahead of Congress protest
Can't blame all Gandhi surnames because Rahul insulted democracy: Rijiju
Pathetic and casteist mindset: Nadda slams Rahul over his remarks on PM
Lies, slander part of Rahul's politics, people will punish him: Nadda
Approval to Budget without discussion is worst message, says Chidambaram
Cong plans mass agitation, to meet Prez Murmu to discuss Rahul's conviction
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Rahul stands disqualified, should not have attended Lok Sabha: Sushil Modi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maha Assembly: Oppn walks out to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

The Opposition members, including MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), then protested on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan

Topics
Maharashtra Assembly | Rahul Gandhi | NCP

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday staged a walkout to protest the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

We condemn the decision to disqualify Rahul Gandhi as a member of the Lok Sabha. We decided to walk out in protest, said senior Congress leader Nana Patole.

The Opposition members, including MLAs from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT), then protested on the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan.

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said the law under which a member stands disqualified after a conviction was enacted by the erstwhile Congress-led UPA (United Progressive Alliance) government and the Centre has implemented it.

The Congress MLAs staging a walkout is laughable, he said.

A court in Surat sentenced Gandhi to two years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?

Announcing his disqualification on Friday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.

Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat...Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023, the notification read.

Following his disqualification, Gandhi would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra Assembly

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU