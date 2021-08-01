Maharashtra govt committed to keeping economic cycle moving amid Covid: CM

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the state government was committed to ensuring that the economic and development cycle keeps moving despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speaking at the inauguration of the Ghatkopar -Mankhurd flyover, Thackeray said the development and economic cycle had regained momentum and will keep moving.
The 3-km flyover is expected to ease commuting from the eastern part of Mumbai to Navi Mumbai as it will significantly reduce the travel time on the congested Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road.
"The Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Road sees multiple bottlenecks due to traffic coming from the Eastern expressway, the Santacruz-Chembur flyover and the Eastern freeway. This new flyover constructed by the Mumbai civic body will help resolve the matter," the chief minister said.
