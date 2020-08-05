Mamata appeals for unity in diversity on Ram Temple bhoomi pujan day

On the day when bhoomi pujan was



held for the at Ayodhya and Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for it, West Bengal Chief Minister appealed for unity in diversity.

Countrymen should preserve the age-old legacy till their last breath, she tweeted.

Hindu Muslim Sikh Isaai



Aapas mein hain Bhai Bhai!Mera Bharat Mahaan,Mahaan Hamara Hindustan. Our country has always upheld the age-old legacy of unity in diversity, and we must preserve this to our last breath!, Banerjee tweeted.

Prime Minister joined the bhoomi pujan rituals and laid the foundation stone of the temple.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)