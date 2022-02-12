Mamata forms 20-member working committee of TMC to stem discord

-
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bhabanipur MLA on Oct 7: Partha Chatterjee
CBI questions TMC leader Partha Chatterjee in I-Core ponzi scam case
TMC to amend party constitution to accommodate leaders of other states
Get ready, Trinamool Congress is going to Goa: Abhishek Banerjee
Bengal BJP's Rajib Banerjee, Tripura MLA Ashis Das join Trinamool
-
Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday announced a 20-member national working committee amid a growing rift within the party.
Banerjee will later name the new office bearers of the party, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee told reporters after a meeting at the West Bengal chief minister's Kalighat residence.
The announcement is seen as a bid to assert Banerjee's control over the party, and stem dissension between a section of TMC's old guards and the next generation leaders.
"After Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as the chairperson of the party, she had announced a small committee to look after party affairs. Today there was a meeting of that committee, and in that meeting, she has announced the new national working committee of the party," Chatterjee said.
"Mamata Banerjee will later appoint the new office bearers and then it would be sent to the election commission," he added.
Among the leaders who found a place in the national working committee are Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Yashwant Sinha.
"Till Mamata Banerjee announces the new list of office bearers, all the other posts of the last committee cease to exist," another senior TMC leader.
The party's young leaders led by Abhishek Banerjee have been vocal for 'one person one post' in TMC, drawing criticism from a section of veteran leaders who publicly accused them of violating party discipline.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU