UP govt has given jobs to 550,000 youngsters in last 6 years: CM Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Over 1 bn youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones: Study
Overwhelming majority of Assam youngsters suffer cyberbullying: Survey
80,000 youngsters to be skilled in different fields in J&K: LG's advisor
Over 20 mn youth will get jobs in next 3-4 years, says UP CM Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath invites Tata group to participate in investor summit
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said his government has given jobs to over 5.5 lakh youngsters in the last six years with complete fairness and transparency.
While handing over appointment letters to newly appointed officers of various departments recruited through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission examinations, he said 43 candidates from the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Coaching Scheme have cleared the test.
Even as the state's recruitment process for government services is underway, youngsters are also finding work in the private sector, Adityanath said.
The chief minister also inaugurated the 'e-adhiyachan portal' (requisition portal) during the programme.
Congratulating the 496 newly appointed officers, Adityanath said that six years ago, these same youngsters were dealing with an identity crisis. "The no longer hesitate to speak out about their home state," he added.
"This is the same state where riots used to occur every third day in the past and investments did not come," Adityanath said. No one thought the situation of Uttar Pradesh would ever improve but change is now visible in every part of the state, he said.
"More than 60 lakh young entrepreneurs have been supported to build their start-ups. They are currently doing an excellent job," the chief minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 20:58 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU