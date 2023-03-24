JUST IN
Congress protests in Hyderabad over Surat court's verdict against Rahul

Senior leaders of Telangana Congress, Youth Congress, National Students Union of India and party's Mahila Morcha staged silent protest in front of Gandhi Bhavan in the city

Congress | Hyderabad

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Congress staged a silent protest in Hyderabad against the Surat court sentencing Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019.

Senior leaders of Telangana Congress, Youth Congress, National Students Union of India and party's Mahila Morcha staged silent protest in front of Gandhi Bhavan in the city.

Telangana Congress vice president Chamala Kiran Kumar said, "Surat court sentenced Rahul Gandhi for two years. Earlier during the Congress rule, we have given ample space for opposition parties to talk on behalf of the people. Rahul Gandhi had spoken two years back against the scam happening in the country related to Gujrat and related to the name 'Modi'."

"So he was not intentionally talking but talking on behalf of the people as a public representative. This verdict is nothing but shows democracy is in danger. Colonial rule is coming back after 75 years in this country. So we staged a silent protest against the verdict," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Telangana Congress Mahila Morcha president Sunitha Rao stated that allegations against Rahul Gandhi are baseless and the verdict came on the instructions of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre.

"The verdict on Rahul Gandhi has come on the instruction of PM Modi. So we Mahila Congress condemn the verdict that has come against Rahul Gandhi. It is a baseless allegation they made," Rao said.

Congress leader Pushpaleela said that the BJP is scared of Rahul Gandhi. She said Rahul Gandhi is working for the poor of the country.

"They are scared as the elections are coming close. If we are stopped, then it will become easy for them. We have people with us. In the 8-year BJP rule, everything has become zero," she added.

A Surat court on Thursday sentenced Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark made in 2019 during an election rally for Lok Sabha elections.

The court approved Rahul Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts.

While the BJP leaders attacked Rahul Gandhi after the verdict saying whatever he speaks it affects the Congress party and the country in a negative way, Congress leaders said that an attempt was being made by the BJP government to suppress the voice of Rahul Gandhi and that he will move the higher courts against the verdict.

Congress leaders also alleged that the judiciary is under pressure.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 08:38 IST

