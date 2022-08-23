Manish Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

-
ALSO READ
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
Delhi Excise Policy: CBI raids Sisodia's home, 20 other locations
Fall in Delhi govt's excise revenue 'inexplicable' as sales rise: Report
Liquor trader paid Rs 1 cr to Manish Sisodia's associate, says CBI FIR
'How can country progress? Game of CBI, ED': Kejriwal on LOC to Sisodia
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the national capital's excise policy, may be arrested in two to three days, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.
Looking at the enthusiasm of the youth in Gujarat, it appears Sisodia may be arrested in two to three days instead of ten days he believed earlier, said Kejriwal, who is on a tour of the BJP-ruled state where Assembly polls are due by the year-end. He was speaking at a townhall programme in Bhavnagar. Sisodia, who was also present at the event, said the growing enthusiasm among the people of Gujarat in supporting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP ) in Gujarat was the reason behind the CBI action against him. The central agency had raided Sisodia's residence last week in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU