Mayor instructs officials to undertake drive to repair MCD hospitals

Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday instructed officials for undertaking special drives for repair of civic-run hospitals, officials said.

After this, several hospitals, including Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital, Kasturba Hospital, Fatehpur Beri Maternity and Child Welfare Hospital, SDN Hospital and Mata Gujri Hospital, are set for "radical reforms", her office said in a statement.

Oberoi chaired a meeting with senior officers of the engineering and the IT departments on Friday, it said.

She took stock of various ongoing and completed projects spanning across various domains of the departments.

While reviewing the conditions of hospitals she gave instructions for improvement and for undertaking special repair drives at these hospitals, the statement said.

The mayor also reviewed the redevelopment of staff colonies at Azadpur, Model Town and Kamla Nagar. She directed officers to give impetus to the project and ensure the colonies are upgraded to the highest possible standards.

Oberoi also took stock of ongoing tenders, parking projects and lake rejuvenation initiatives, directing officials to expedite progress on these projects.

She laid special focus on the rejuvenation of Roshanara Bagh Lake and Aya Nagar pond among other projects, it said.

Oberoi also directed officers to explore the possibility of app-based solutions to streamline services and improve efficiency. She reviewed the challenges being faced by the IT department and discussed proposed solutions to them as well, her office said.

The mayor said it is important for the civic agency to work together to address the issues facing the city in a timely and efficient manner.

Earlier in the day, the mayor also chaired a meeting with the deputy commissioner (DC), zonal heads, and councillors of the Narela Zone.

The purpose of the meeting was to understand the local issues that can be solved collectively, and to discuss major issues with councillors in their respective wards, it said.

The mayor was also apprised by the councillors regarding shortage of sanitation and horticulture staff in the zone, besides some equipment related issues. She asked the DC and zonal heads to take quick and probable action on the issue.

Further, the mayor learnt that a Maternity and Child Welfare Centre in Nizampur and a nursing college in the zone are "lying shut". She directed officers to address the situation and revive the medical facilities being provided there, the statement said.

The mayor also expressed her concerns over the functioning of the veterinary department in the zone. She directed officers to immediately resolve all issues relating to the shortage of cattle catchers and vehicles in the zone.

