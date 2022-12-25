Milking G20 for election: Congress questions govt for delaying presidency

JUST IN
Walk for an India where no one lives in fear, says Rahul Gandhi on BJY
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP

The Congress on Sunday attacked the Union government over its G-20 "blitz', accusing it for using the grouping's presidency for election purpose.

"India was originally slated to take over presidency of G20 for the year 2022. Instead in late 2020 the Indian Govt asked Italy to take over for 2021 and Indonesia for 2022 so that India's turn comes in 2023.

"Talk about milking events for election purposes.," Congress General Secretary, in charge of communication, Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister, during his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' said: "This year India has also got the responsibility of chairing the G-20 group. I had also discussed this in detail last time. In the year 2023, we have to take the enthusiasm of G-20 to new heights; make this event a mass movement."

The BJP is considering India's G-20 presidency as a major achievement, and has chalked out programmes linked with it to apprise people about the country's "growing global influence under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi".

--IANS

miz/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 22:30 IST

