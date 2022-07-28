Tamil Nadu: Modi, Amit Shah images on OPS camp's hoarding throws a surprise

-
ALSO READ
OPS, EPS, AIADMK: Fight and factions in Tamil Nadu party explained
EPS is winner as AIADMK council scraps dual leadership, expels OPS
Ahead of party meet, AIADMK leader OPS says 'Dharma will triumph again'
Tamil Nadu police turns down OPS' plea to deny nod for AIADMK meet
As AIADMK gets mired in internal strife, BJP senses an opportunity
-
Life-size portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah forms part of a huge hoarding put up by here on Thursday by the rebel AIADMK camp and it has raised many eyebrows in the political arena.
The hoarding, featuring Modi and Shah has been put up here by the rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's (OPS) camp. OPS has been making fresh appointments to 'party posts' and the hoarding is a publicity initiative by the supporters of new appointees here.
In the billboard, Modi and Shah could be seen waving at people. A smiling, bright image of Panneerselvam is prominently featured in the middle of the hoarding.
Dramatic scenes were witnessed when new office-bearers garlanded a statue of Dravidian icon C N Annadurai, here. A heavy-lift crane, with a mega garland placed on the hook, majestically rolled on to the spot. The crane brought the garland close to the tall statue and new appointees, standing on an elevated platform picked it and garlanded the statue in a grand show of their arrival.
Though the images of Modi and Shah has surprised several people in the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu, political watchers say that OPS camp is trying its best to regain Panneerselvam's lost importance in the AIADMK. Projecting a better proximity to the top two national leaders could be used to have more leverage, they say.
Both Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK's interim general secretary and OPS have friendly relationship with Modi and Shah. Annadurai, the founder of DMK and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is an icon of the Dravidian movement.
The PM is slated to attend the inaugural event of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday here.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU