More people will come from BJP: Mamata after Mukul Roy re-joins TMC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday welcomed back her former close aide Mukul Roy into the party fold from the BJP and claimed that more leaders from the BJP will come back to join Trinamool in the coming days.
She, however, cleared that those who criticised the party and betrayed it just before the recent West Bengal assembly election and joined the BJP for money will not be considered back into the party's fold.
Addressing the reporters here, Mamata said, "More people will come (from BJP). Whenever the info comes, we will let you know. We are not considering those who criticised the party and betrayed before election, for BJP, for money. We will only consider people who are gentle, sober and don't go for bitterness."
Roy and his son Subhranshu Roy joined TMC in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of Banerjee.
This comes a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the West Bengal assembly elections.
There were reports floating around for some time that Mukul Roay would rejoin the TMC.
The event was preceded by a meeting between him and the top brass of TMC, including Mamata and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool Congress Bhavan in Kolkata.
TMC top brass including Abhishek Banerjee was present at the meeting.
Roy had contested the Assembly election from Krishnangar Uttar constituency and defeated TMC candidate actor Koushani Mukherjee.
Mukul Roy, a founding member of the TMC, had changed camps and joined BJP in November 2017.
