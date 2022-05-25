Malnutrition to be eradicated from Madhya Pradesh in 1.5 yrs: CM Chouhan

-
ALSO READ
1.1 million Afghan children under 5 yrs could face severe malnutrition: UN
We need to ensure food access to prevent malnutrition crisis: Elizabeth Yee
MP court issues notices to CM Chouhan, 2 others in defamation case
Social evils like dowry must be eradicated, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
AAP eradicated corruption in Delhi, CM Mann will end it in Punjab: Kejriwal
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said malnutrition will be eradicated from the state in the next one or one-and-a-half years and the 'anganwadis' will soon become centres of children's nutrition and education.
Chouhan was speaking on Tuesday night after completing the drive to collects toys and other necessary materials for children in anganwadi centres (government-run centres for women and children) under the 'Adopt an Anganwadi' programme in the state.
"In the next one to one-and-a-half years, malnutrition will be completely eradicated from Madhya Pradesh and the anganwadis will soon become children's nutrition, education and cultural centres in the state," Chouhan said.
The CM on Tuesday evening embarked on the drive to collect toys and other study material by pushing a handcart in the Ashoka Garden area of the city.
Chouhah along with Bhopal in-charge minister Bhupendra Singh, state Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang and other officials moved around the area for about three hours, and they collected 10 mini-truckloads of toys, games, TV sets, coolers, water-camper, utensils, chairs, rugs and other items.
"People have so generously supported the move that my hands started paining while collecting so many things that the public gave for the anganwadi centres, Chouhan said.
The items collected will be distributed among 1,800 anganwadi centres in Bhopal district, he said.
The drive was also supported by celebrities, including actor Akshay Kumar, Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi and noted poet Kumar Vishwas.
On the occasion, people also donated nearly Rs two crore towards the development of anganwadis, Chouhan said.
Akshay Kumar in a tweet said he will be donating Rs one crore and adopting 50 anganwadis in the state.
Chouhan said that the campaign, started from Bhopal, will become an inspiration for the entire state.
He also appealed to the people to visit anganwadi centres on their birthdays, anniversaries, in the memory of their parents, and serve food, sweets, milk and other things to the children there.
People will feel satisfied if children become healthy with their efforts, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU