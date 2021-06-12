Mukul Roy asks Centre to withdraw his central security cover: Sources

-
A day after rejoining Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mukul Roy on Saturday wrote to the Union Home Ministry seeking the withdrawal of his central security cover, according to the sources.
The source added that the Ministry is yet to respond to the request.
Last Month, in view of the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and potential threats to their lives, the central government had provided a cover of central security forces to all the newly elected 77 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs.
Roy, former BJP national vice president, and his son Subhranshu Roy joined the TMC in Kolkata on Friday in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
This came a month after the TMC secured a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections.
