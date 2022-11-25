JUST IN
'AAP will solve Delhi's garbage problem in 5 years if voted to MCD'
Business Standard

NCP mocks Maha CM Shinde, says his future lies in Fadnavis' hands

NCP ridiculed Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde for reportedly meeting an astrologer and said superstition would not help him

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

The Nationalist Congress Party on Friday ridiculed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for reportedly meeting an astrologer and said superstition would not help him as his future lay in the hands of his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde's rebellion in June had brought down the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, and he was sworn in as chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has a far higher number of legislators than his faction.

As per reports, Shinde went to meet an astrologer to learn about his future but the fact is his future seems to lie in the hands of Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis, said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

"This is visible in their behaviour in the past few months since their government was formed. It is evident who is calling the shots," Crasto said.

First Published: Fri, November 25 2022. 19:23 IST

