JUST IN
Delhi: BJP's 11 rebel candidates suspended before upcoming MCD elections
Leaked videos: Sisodia says Jain undergoing physiotherapy for spine injury
Buzz in Madhya Pradesh politics as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter state
BJP has formed PIL gang against UPA govt in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren
As momentum builds up for state polls, MP BJP chief may get extension
Bihar will be among top 5 states in 2 yrs if given special status: Tejashwi
J'khand: UPA to stage protest on Nov 5 against attempts to destablise govt
MP polls: A possible Cong-JAYS tie-up, Bhim Army moves liven up politics
Bharat Jodo Yatra to unite whom? Cong and Pandit Nehru divided India: MP CM
'Ek Nath, Kamal Nath': Cong powerhouse to be party's MP face in 2023
You are here: Home » Politics » News » Central
Delhi: BJP's 11 rebel candidates suspended before upcoming MCD elections
Business Standard

Will redeem myself by winning MCD polls: BJP candidate booked for vandalism

The ward has a large number of slum dwellers and they are happy that one of them has been fielded by the party for the polls, said the 27-year-old, who lives with his family in a slum in Kirti Nagar

Topics
MCD elections | BJP | New Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

BJP
The candidate was one of the eight protesters who was arrested for alleged vandalism outside Kejriwal's official residence during a demonstration by the Bhartitya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

BJP's municipal poll candidate from Ramesh Nagar ward Pradeep Tiwari, who was arrested in March for alleged vandalism outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, claimed he will redeem himself by winning the election.

The ward has a large number of slum dwellers and they are happy that one of them has been fielded by the party for the polls, said the 27-year-old, who lives with his family in a slum in the Kirti Nagar area.

He was one of the eight protesters who was arrested for alleged vandalism outside Kejriwal's official residence during a demonstration by the Bhartitya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

"We had not done any vandalism outside Kejriwal's residence. It was a political protest but our image was tarnished by terming us as vandals. I am going to win the MCD poll from Ramesh Nagar ward and redeem myself," Tiwari told PTI.

He said he was receiving a lot of support and affection from the people of Ramesh Nagar ward.

Tiwari claimed that around 28,000 voters out of more than 72,000 in Ramesh Nagar live in slums of the ward. "They are happy that a slum dweller like them has been fielded in the election," he said.

He also thanked the BJP for fielding him in the MCD polls as a party candidate.

"I have been associated with the BJP for over eight years. I worked as a dedicated worker over the years and now my hard work and commitment has been rewarded by the party," Tiwari said.

The protest by the BJYM against Kejriwal was held for his remarks denouncing the Kashmir Files film.

After the protest, it was alleged by the AAP leaders including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia that the BJYM activists had damaged CCTV cameras and security barriers installed outside Chief Ministers residence.

Tiwari, who lives in Chuna Bhatti slum in Kirti Nagar, has declared movable assets worth more than Rs 8.45 lakh while he has taken loans worth more than Rs 9.27 lakh, including one for a car, from banks, showed his affidavit filed with his nomination papers for MCD polls.

Voting for 250 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. The results will be declared after counting of polled votes on December 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MCD elections

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 08:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU