NCP's Ajit Pawar to be Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP leader was on Monday named the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described as a mature politicians and administrator.

