NCP's Ajit Pawar to be Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.

ajit pawar | Maharashtra government

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

NCP MLA Ajit Pawar arrives for a party meeting, at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politicians and administrator.

First Published: Mon, July 04 2022. 16:58 IST

