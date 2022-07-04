NCP's Ajit Pawar to be Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

-
ALSO READ
Maha govt to import coal to overcome load-shedding crisis, says Ajit Pawar
After Raj Thackeray's barbs, BJP drops 'twitter bomb' on Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar lashes out at Centre for misusing central investigative agencies
Sharad Pawar not casteist; Raj Thackeray's comments wrong: Ramdas Athawale
Will support fight to include Marathi-speaking Karnataka areas: Ajit Pawar
-
NCP leader Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly.
He succeeds BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was sworn in as Deputy CM on June 30.
Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that Pawar will take over as Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, adding NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Ajit Pawar as a mature politicians and administrator.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU