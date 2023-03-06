JUST IN
Delhi excise policy case: When will CM Arvind Kejriwal resign, asks BJP
Liquor politics hots up ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election
Unfortunate: Sambit Patra slams AAP for raising slogans against PM Modi
State scan: Big scam involving small politicians in Chhattisgarh
The United State of Madhya Pradesh: Decoding politics behind the statements
Good to know that Delhi LG finally held meet over law and order: Kejriwal
BJP accuses AAP govt of wasting Rs 63 cr on publicity of Shopping Festival
'New tradition' of allegations, counter-allegations in Parliament: Om Birla
Delhi govt succeeds in identifying air pollution sources in real-time: CM
BJP charges AAP of resorting to excuses to delay the MCD mayor election
You are here: Home » Politics » News » Central
Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura CM, swearing-in on March 8
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

New Meghalaya cabinet to have 8 NPP ministers, says Conrad Sangma

According to the rule, Meghalaya with a 60-member assembly cannot have more than 12 ministers including the CM

Topics
Conrad Sangma | Meghalaya

Press Trust of India  |  Shillong 

Conrad Sangma
Conrad Sangma | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

National People's Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Monday said his party will have eight ministers in the next Meghalaya government headed by him, while its allies will get four ministerial berths.

The NPP's ally UDP will have two ministers, while the BJP and the Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) will get one each, Sangma who is the outgoing chief minister told reporters after a meeting with alliance partners.

According to the rule, Meghalaya with a 60-member assembly cannot have more than 12 ministers including the CM.

The NPP president, who is scheduled to take oath as the chief minister on Tuesday, has the support of 45 legislators. Sangma staked claim to form the government in the northeastern state.

During the meeting of allies of the NPP-led coalition, the first decision that was unanimously taken was to call it the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 since partners are the same. The chief minister will be the chairman of the alliance, Sangma said.

The distribution of cabinet berths among the coalition partners was also finalised, he said.

Of the 12-member cabinet, eight will be from the NPP, while two will go to the UDP and one each to the HSPDP and the BJP, Sangma said.

He said the name of the ruling coalition's Speaker candidate will be announced after further consultation with allies, he said.

The NPP became the single-largest party winning 26 seats in the recently held election.

The UDP bagged 11 seats while the BJP, HSPDP, and the People's Democratic Front (PDF) got two seats each. Besides them, two Independent members also extended support to Sangma.

The newly elected members of the Meghalaya assembly took oath on Monday with pro-tem speaker Timothy D Shira administering the oath of office and secrecy to them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Conrad Sangma

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 22:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU