New Tripura CM Saha allocates portfolios, keeps Home, Health for himself

Allocating portfolios, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha kept key departments such as Home and Health to himself, as per a notification.
Saha also kept IT and general administration. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma would continue to hold Finance, Power, Rural Development, Planning and Coordination, Science, Technology and Environment, as per the notification issued on Wednesday.
Ratan Lal Nath will continue with his existing charges -- Education, Law and Parliamentary Affairs. NC Debbarma of IPFT will continue as the minister for Revenue and Forest.
Pranajit Singha Roy will hold the charge of Transport, Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Tourism. Manoj Kanti Deb was given the charge of Food and Civil Supplies, and Urban Development.
Santana Chakma was made the new Industries and Commerce Minister, besides she will continue to hold the charge of Social Welfare and Social Education.
Ram Prasad Paul was allocated two more departments -- OBC Welfare and Welfare for Minorities, besides being in charge of Jail, and Fire Service and Emergency Services.
Bhagaban Das will continue to be the minister of SC Welfare, Animal Resource and Labour.
Sushanta Chowdhury retained his old portfolios -- Information and Cultural Affairs, Youth Affairs and Sports, and Drinking Water and Sanitation.
Ram Pada Jamatia was allocated Tribal Welfare and Handloom, and Handicrafts and Sericulture.
Prem Kumar Reang was made the minister of Fisheries and Co-operation.
