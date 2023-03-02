Next govt in K'taka will shape as per Yediyurappa's wish: Rajnath Singh

JUST IN
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Thursday that the next government in Karnataka will take shape as per the wishes of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa

Rajnath Singh | Karnataka

IANS  |  Belagavi 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated on Thursday that the next government in Karnataka will take shape as per the wishes of former chief minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa.

The statement assumes importance in the backdrop of the upcoming assembly polls in the state. "The full fledged government should take shape in the state as per the wishes of Yediyurappa," Singh said.

After inaugurating the Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Nandagarh in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district, Singh stated that Yediyurappa stepped down as chief minister due to health reasons. Basavaraj Bommai was made the CM as per the wishes of Yediyurappa.

The whole of Karnataka should felicitate Yediyurappa for his contributions. "We have made him a member of the Central Parliamentary Board. The BJP will never forget his services in Karnataka. The full fledged government will take shape as per his wishes," Rajnath Singh reiterated.

"If the BJP comes to power, we will make Karnataka the number one state. Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated the beautiful Shivamogga airport. The government has done wonderful work in terms of road connectivity as well. What was not done for 50 years by the Congress, the BJP has done in nine years," he claimed.

A helicopter manufacturing unit has been established in Karnataka. Employment opportunities are being created for the youth through industrial corridors, he stated.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 19:37 IST

