Nitish not CM material, how could he become PM material: Giriraj Singh

-
ALSO READ
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt
Giriraj Singh, Tejashwi Yadav in Twitter spat over job promise
Why didn't BJP try to stop Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from leaving NDA alliance?
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
-
BJP leaders continued to target Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after the formation of a new government with Union Minister Giriraj Singh claiming that he failed to make himself "CM material", so how could he become "PM material".
"Nitish Kumar is one leader of the country who became Chief Minister 8 times but he failed to form the government with his own party. He always takes support of other parties to form the government in Bihar and he becomes the Chief Minister," Singh, who was in Gopalganj for a public event, said.
"Last time, when he left the Mahagathbandhan and came into the NDA, we had the option of either going for a poll or giving support to him. We had chosen the latter. This time, he is wanting to become PM candidate like he was projected as the PM candidate in 2010. Hence, the leaders of his party and RJD are projecting him as the PM candidate of opposition," he added.
Giriraj Singh's comments came after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Nitish Kumar could be a PM candidate for the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, as he has all the ability a PM candidate needs and his political and personal image is very clean.
In response, JD-U national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said: "We have already made it clear that Nitish Kumar is not a PM candidate. He has all the abilities of a Prime Ministerial candidate but he is not in the race. I am saying what Tejashwi had said. He has all the ability but as a national president of the party, I again say that Nitish Kumar is not a PM candidate. The Chief Minister has also made it clear that he is not a PM candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha election."
--IANS
ajk/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU