JUST IN
Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi present-day Mir Jafar of Indian politics
CM Kejriwal levelling allegations on Centre, PM to hide own mistakes: BJP
ED-CBI for Opposition leaders, no interpol for Mehul Choksi: Kharge
Budget file received at 9:25 pm, approval sent back at 10:05 pm: LG House
Parl logjam can end with Rahul's unambiguous apology for his remarks: Puri
Wouldn't be scared by such actions, says Kharge on Police notice to Rahul
RS adjourned till 2 pm as govt, oppn trade barbs over Rahul, Adani issues
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remark
Have sought time for Rahul Gandhi to speak in Lok Sabha tomorrow: Kharge
Along with freedom comes responsibility: Hardeep Puri slams Rahul Gandhi
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Sambit Patra calls Rahul Gandhi present-day Mir Jafar of Indian politics
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

No effect of Rahul Gandhi's visits to Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Addressing reporters here, Bommai dubbed the announcement of the Congress party to provide allowance to unemployed graduates as bogus

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | Karnataka | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

IANS  |  Hubballi (Karnataka) 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM
Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visits to the state do not have any effect.

"Rahul Gandhi has come to the state many times. He has taken out Bharat Jodo Yatra here, there is no effect," he said.

Addressing reporters here, Bommai dubbed the announcement of the Congress party to provide allowance to unemployed graduates as bogus.

"There is a difference between his last visit and the recent one. His speech in the UK has been condemned throughout the country. In Karnataka also, there is widespread opposition against it. I have confidence that the people of Karnataka won't believe any of his words," he said.

"The Congress has not fulfilled the promises made in other states such as Rajasthan and Chattisgarh. In Chattisgarh, the Congress party promised to provide Rs 1,000 to every household. For four years they could not fulfil their promise. In the last year, they are preparing to implement the scheme, CM Bommai stated. Likewise, Congress is fooling people."

Talking about Siddaramaiah charging the state's ruling BJP on corruption charges, Bommai stated that there is a complaint against the Opposition leader in Lokayukta.

"There are charges against him in many cases in connection with 'redo'. He talks about corruption," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 14:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU