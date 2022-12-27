JUST IN
Maharashtra legislature: Oppn members accuse Shinde govt of corruption
Pilot, Raje keep suspense quotient up in Rajasthan's political soap
Gujarat victory will have 'positive impact' on 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Shah
Uddhav joined hands with Congress, NCP for power: Maharashtra BJP chief
Maha session: Oppn accuses govt of corruption, seeks Shinde's resignation
Maha's winter session to begin in Nagpur; state to have Lokayukta law
2-day session of Gujarat Assembly to begin; newly-elected MLAs to take oath
CM, Cabinet to come under Lokayukta law: Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis
Congress blames BJP govt of failure to preserve historical monuments in Goa
Uddhav Thackeray to attend Maharashtra winter session, says Ajit Pawar
You are here: Home » Politics » News » West
Gandhi family 'most corrupt' in Indian politics, says BJP's Gaurav Bhatia
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Oppn is going to target Maharashtra cabinet, not just few ministers: Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the opposition would be cornering the entire Maharashtra cabinet over corruption and not just one or two ministers

Topics
Opposition | Maharashtra | Sanjay Raut

Press Trust of India  |  Nagpur 

Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo: PTI)

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the opposition would be cornering the entire Maharashtra cabinet over corruption and not just one or two ministers.

He feels sympathy for deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who has to defend his "corrupt" colleagues, Raut said, speaking to reporters here.

The opposition is not going to target only a couple of ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet but the entire cabinet is going to be in trouble. I am sympathetic to Fadnavis because he has to defend those who are mired in corruption, the Rajya Sabha MP said. Earlier, Raut's comment that his party "would drop a couple of bomb-shells" during the ongoing winter session had gone viral. The opposition Sena (UBT), NCP and Congress targeted agriculture minister Abdul Sattar after the Bombay High Court last week issued him a notice over the transfer of 37 acres of common village land to a private person in Washim district.

A similar allegation was also levelled against minister Sanjay Rathod.

But Fadnavis termed the allegations as "minor firecrackers". Responding to Fadnavis's remark, Raut said, Chief Minister Shinde himself is involved in the NIT land scam, and you call it a minor firecracker? I am sympathetic to Fadnavis that he has to defend corrupt ministers.

The opposition tried to corner Shinde last week over the regularisation of a disputed piece of land of the Nagpur Improvement Trust. "As the Leader of Opposition, Fadnavis was extremely critical of the then ruling government but he is now going soft on his own corrupt colleagues," the Sena leader further said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Opposition

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 18:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU