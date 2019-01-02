Oppn MP corrects Jaitley on Bond dialogue that Bond didn't deliver afterall

James always overcomes seemingly impossible and unexpected challenges. But for all his preparedness, he could have never expected to become embroiled in an debate.

During a heated discussion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the French Rafale aircraft deal, quoted a dialogue by the from a James film.

Jaitley appeared to have scored a political point with the cinematic allusion until Opposition Trinamool (TMC) member called him out to point out that the had wrongly put words in Bond's mouth.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Jaitley had said, "James has said 'If it is once, it is a happenstance. It can happen. If it is twice, it is a coincidence and if it is thrice, it is a conspiracy.' And, the conspirators of various defence deals today have the audacity to raise an allegation against others."



Roy pointed out that Jaitley had misquoted the dialogue from Bond movie "Goldfinger", saying that the actual dialogue was: "If it happens for the first time then it is happenstance, if it happens twice it is coincidence and if it is thrice then it is enemy action."



"Jaitleyji, your memory is failing you. If it happens thrice, then it is enemy action and not conspiracy," Roy said.

It also turned out that the dialogue was not delivered by Bond, but by his nemesis in the 1964 movie starring as Bond and Gert Frobe as

The also nitpicked on Jaitley's pronunciation of the name of former French Jaitley had pronounced it as the country Holland, but in French, it is pronounced as Ollanday.

Roy also said the Democratic Alliance (NDA) government had to borrow a member from the Rajya Sabha, who is not even a defence minister, to speak on the

Jaitley is a member.