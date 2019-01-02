Rafale deal: "When will he know?" Jaitley mocks Rahul over his 'knowledge

Taking a dig at over Rafale controversy, Jaitley Wednesday said it was foolish to compare prices of a simple flyaway with a weaponised jet.

In a series of tweets, Jaitley questioned the knowledge of Gandhi saying "How much does he know? When will he know?"

“How much does he know? When will he know?” — Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 2, 2019

His comments come on a day when Parliament witnessed an uproar over the During the debate, Gandhi wanted to know from the government why the price of the fighter jet went up from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,600 crore.

"Even a fool will not compare prices of a simple flyaway with a weaponised Jet," Jaitley said.

Even a fool will not compare prices of a simple flyaway with a weaponised Jet. — Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 2, 2019

He further said that even in the offer made to the there were two different prices -- one of the flyaway aircraft and the offer of the weaponised aircraft.

Jaitley also accused the of comparing "two unequals" and calling it a 'scam'.