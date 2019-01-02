Rafale deal: "When will he know?" Jaitley mocks Rahul over his 'knowledge

-
Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over Rafale controversy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said it was foolish to compare prices of a simple flyaway aircraft with a weaponised jet.
In a series of tweets, Jaitley questioned the knowledge of Gandhi saying "How much does he know? When will he know?"
His comments come on a day when Parliament witnessed an uproar over the Rafale deal. During the debate, Gandhi wanted to know from the government why the price of the fighter jet went up from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,600 crore.
“How much does he know? When will he know?”— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 2, 2019
"Even a fool will not compare prices of a simple flyaway Aircraft with a weaponised Jet," Jaitley said.
Even a fool will not compare prices of a simple flyaway Aircraft with a weaponised Jet.— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 2, 2019
He further said that even in the offer made to the UPA government there were two different prices -- one of the flyaway aircraft and the offer of the weaponised aircraft.
Jaitley also accused the Congress of comparing "two unequals" and calling it a 'scam'.
Compare two unequals and call it a ‘scam’— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) January 2, 2019
