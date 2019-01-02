JUST IN
Rafale deal: "When will he know?" Jaitley mocks Rahul over his 'knowledge

Jaitley also accused the Congress of comparing "two unequals" and calling it a 'scam'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley addresses the media at North Block, in New Delhi, Thursday, October 4, 2018. Photo: PTI
Taking a dig at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over Rafale controversy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Wednesday said it was foolish to compare prices of a simple flyaway aircraft with a weaponised jet.

In a series of tweets, Jaitley questioned the knowledge of Gandhi saying "How much does he know? When will he know?"

His comments come on a day when Parliament witnessed an uproar over the Rafale deal. During the debate, Gandhi wanted to know from the government why the price of the fighter jet went up from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,600 crore.

"Even a fool will not compare prices of a simple flyaway Aircraft with a weaponised Jet," Jaitley said.

He further said that even in the offer made to the UPA government there were two different prices -- one of the flyaway aircraft and the offer of the weaponised aircraft.

Jaitley also accused the Congress of comparing "two unequals" and calling it a 'scam'.

