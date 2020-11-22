Opposition concerned over free, fair polls, says West Bengal Guv Dhankhar

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Congress chief among 60 detained for march towards Raj Bhavan
Babri verdict: TMC comes out with a guarded response on acquittal
Left-Cong talks on seat-sharing for 2021 Bengal polls to begin next week
Leaders across political spectrum in Bengal condole Somen Mitra's death
UP Cong leaders arrested during protest outside Lucknow Raj Bhavan
-
Leader of Opposition Abdul
Mannan called on Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday, following which the West Bengal governor said that the Congress leader expressed apprehension over the holding of free and fair elections in the state.
The governor said that during the meeting, Mannan stressed that deployment of central forces during the polls should be in neutral hands.
"We discussed the present scenario in West Bengal. He expressed great concern that the government machinery in the state has been totally politicised," Dhankhar said after Mannan met him at the Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling.
The governor said that they spoke over the "constant criminalisation of politics" in the state and the effect it may have on the assembly elections, likely to be held in April-May next year.
"The way public servants are functioning as political workers is not a good indication for a democratic system," Dhankhar said.
For free and fair elections in the state, it is imperative that central forces are brought in adequate numbers and much before the poll dates and their control should be in neutral hands, the governor said.
At the meeting, the two leaders discussed that it should not be that the reins of central forces be in the hands of those public servants who are doubling up as political workers, Dhankhar said.
Apprehension was expressed that such public servants may immobilise the forces and not deploy them where required, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU