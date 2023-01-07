JUST IN
Colourful processions mark Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal
Asaduddin Owaisi registered as voter in 2 places against EC rules: Congress
Govt fully prepared to conduct caste census, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Rahul will be invited for 'darshan' at Ram temple in Ayodhya: Fadnavis
Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra beyond politics, says Kamal Haasan
Centre should change its attitude towards cooperative banks: Sharad Pawar
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1 next year, says Amit Shah
Two-day national executive meeting of BJP to be held from Jan 16-17
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
RS dy chair showcases Parliament's work during Covid at Commonwealth meet
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Colourful processions mark Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana's Karnal
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Over 96% of TMC's income came from electoral bonds in 2021-22: Audit report

Over 96 per cent of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audit report

Topics
TMC | Electoral Bond

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

MAY 26, 2022** Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a ceremony organised to award medals to security personnel, at Nabanna in Howrah. (PTI Photo)

Over 96 per cent of income of the Trinamool Congress in 2021-22 came from electoral bonds, according to the party's annual audit report, which also showed that its income from these bonds rose from Rs 42 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 528.14 crore in 2021-22.

An electoral bond is a financial tool for enabling donations to political parties.

The report, which was released on Friday, stated that out of a total income of Rs 545.74 crore of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2021-22, as much as Rs 528.14 crore came from electoral bonds.

It also said that Rs 14.36 crore came from fees/subscriptions/collections from primary party members.

The TMC showed Rs 42 crore income from electoral bonds in 2020-21, according to the report.

The party's expenditure also rose after it won the assembly elections in West Bengal in 2021.

The TMC's expenditure was Rs 132.52 crore in 2020-2021 which increased to Rs 268.33 crore in 2021-2022.

The report was submitted to the Election Commission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on TMC

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 15:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU