Owaisi accuses Centre of not providing any help to flood-hit Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday accused the Centre of not providing any help to Hyderabad when the city was hit by the flood.
He also alleged that the BJP was trying to give a communal colour to the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls.
"AIMIM works for Telangana all days in a year. If you wake up a BJP leader at night and ask them to give some names, they will say Owaisi, followed by traitor, terrorism and lastly Pakistan. BJP should say what financial help they provided to Telangana, especially Hyderabad after 2019," Owaisi told reporters here.
"Hyderabad was hit by a flood. What financial help did Modi government provide to Hyderabad? They did not provide any help. Now, they are trying to give this (election) a communal colour because they provided no help at that time. This will not work here, people know," he said.
Elections for the GHMC will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4.
Commenting on the law against 'love jihad', the AIMIM chief said that it will be a "gross violation" of Articles 14 and 21.
"It will be a gross violation of Articles 14 and 21, scrap Special Marriage Act then. They should study the Constitution. Such propagation of hatred won't work. BJP doing drama to distract youth who fell victim to unemployment," he said.
When asked to comment if AIMIM will contest West Bengal Assembly polls in 2021 with Trinamool Congress, he said: I will talk to my unit about contesting the election. If it comes to contesting polls, then we will fight. We will take the decision after the meeting.
