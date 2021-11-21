Public not ready to believe in PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi on farm laws

-
-
After farmers decided to continue their stir till the farm laws are repealed legally, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that public is not ready to believe the Prime Minister.
In a tweet he said, "People who have suffered false rhetoric are not ready to believe the words of the Prime Minister! Farmers' Satyagraha continues."
Farmer leaders are firm on the earlier declared agenda that their widespread protest will continue till there is legal backing for minimum support price (MSP) and the three contentious farm laws are repealed in a constitutional manner in the Parliament.
The other demands of the farmers include paying tributes to the martyr farmers in the Parliament when the winter session starts on November 29, withdrawal of FIRs against farmers and compensation to the families of the martyr farmers.
Various farmers' organisations have been protesting for over a year demanding repeal of the three farm laws and many of the farmers have been camping at various entry points of the national capital since November 26, 2020.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced to repeal the three laws passed by the Parliament last year and said the constitutional process to get rid of the laws would be taken up in the winter session of the Parliament that begins on November 29. He also appealed to the agitating farmers to end the protests and return to their field and home.
