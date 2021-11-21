Rahul Gandhi doesn't know about border security issues, says Rijiju

-
ALSO READ
Told Hima Das not to lose heart on missing Tokyo Olympics 2021: Rijiju
Anurag Thakur takes charge as sports minister succeeding Rijiju
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hits out at Congress on India-China border issue
Journey will continue to make India a great sporting nation: Kiren Rijiju
India 'priest' of world peace, but can reply to aggression too: Rajnath
-
Union minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said Rahul Gandhi had no knowledge about border security and responding to his questions on China's infractions in the border regions would be to undermine national security.
"It is a sensitive issue. Rahul Gandhi has no knowledge about the border security and other sensitive matters."
"If we begin replying to Rahul Gandhi's questions, it would not be good for the nation. Rahul Gandhi's words have no sense and we should not pay attention to his words," Rijiju said during a press interaction here.
The minister was replying to a question that elicited his views on the Congress leader's attack on the Center over China's colony-building activity on Arunachal Pradesh border.
Rijiju was in Agra to inaugurate the 'Run for Greenery', a mini-marathon organised under the 'Sansad Khel Spardha'.
He flagged off the mini-marathon from the Agra College Sports ground in the morning.
Hundreds of students, NCC cadets, scout guides, sportspersons, NGO workers, and many dignitaries of Agra took part in the marathon.
Expanding further his comment, Rijiju said if the government starts replying to Gandhi's queries, it will not be able to do its work.
"We have to work for the nation, he said.
Asked about his views on the repeal of the three farm bills, the union minister said the topic doesn't require any further commenting since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already made an important declaration on the matter.
Talking about the Agra lawyers' demand for the establishment of a High Court bench in the city, Rijiju said the matter will be studied first before any action is taken.
Rijiju praised the efforts of the participants in the mini-marathon and said that in coming days Uttar Pradesh will go a long way.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU